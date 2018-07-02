The Upper St. Clair senior dominated the cross country scene, capturing every invitational in her run up to back-to-back medal performances at the WPIAL and PIAA Championships. She finished runner-up in the district and third in the state. An all-state selection for two seasons in a row, Shaw also competed in the regional and national cross country championships. In track, she is an indoor and outdoor champion in distances from 800 to 3,200 meters. A two-time WPIAL champion in the metric mile, she participated in prestigious meets such as the Brooks PR Invitational and the Penn Relays. She placed eighth overall for the women’s mile during the National Indoor Championships held in New York City. Her mark ranked 15th nationally for the indoor mile. She took third in the mile during the Penn Relays. During the PIAA championships, she finished fourth in the mile. She will run at North Carolina State University and major in business.
Latest News
Trending News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13