Bethel Park has one of the best boys volleyball programs in the WPIAL, winning eight straight section titles. Hence, tradition does not graduate. And it still won’t as Max Cooley returns for another season. The rising senior led the Hawks to a banner years with 172 kills, 28 blocks and 24 digs. As a result, Bethel Park won 18 matches before falling to North Allegheny, 3-1, in the WPIAL Class AAA championship. The Black Hawks handed the eventual state champions their only set loss in league play, picking up a win in Game 2, 25-23, in the district finals. The Hawks also qualified for the PIAA Championships where they succumbed to Cumberland Valley in a five-game thriller, 25-19, 31-33, 21-25, 25-20, 15-12, for its only other loss this spring. A 5-10 outside hitter, Cooley gained all-section and all-WPIAL first team acclaim. He was also voted Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Week during the regular season.
