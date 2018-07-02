Connor Bruce
Connor Bruce stretches to reach a shot during WPIAL tennis singles tournament action.

 Eleanor Bailey/The Almanac

Nothing motivates Connor Bruce more than the fear of failure. “Connor hates to lose more than he likes to win,” said Peters Township coach Brandt Bowman. “He’s a fighter. He has an unbelievable will to win that you need to be top notch.” So far, the attitude has worked for the Peters Township sophomore. Bruce is a two-time section champion and a two-time WPIAL finalist. He won the Class AAA tennis singles title as a freshman and secured runner-up honors this spring as a sophomore to the same opponent, Fox Chapel’s Robby Shymansky. Bruce is a two-time PIAA qualifier. As the Indians’ No. 1 singles player, he led Peters Township to back-to-back undefeated section championships. As a freshman, he led the Indians to the WPIAL team finals, where they finished runner-up to Fox Chapel, and qualified for the PIAA team championships. The Indians also qualified for the WPIAL team tournament this spring.

