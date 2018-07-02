Beginner’s luck? That’s hardly the case for Josh Matheny. The Upper St. Clair freshman sailed onto the high school swimming scene after leaving a wide wake on the amateur stage. At age 14, he shattered the Allegheny Mountain Swimming record in the 100-meter breaststroke and submitted the best time in the country. So it was not surprising that, in his first foray in state and local high school competition, Matheny made a big splash. He became the first freshman since 2008 to win an individual PIAA title at the Class AAA level. His winning time of 54.55 was .88 off the record pace set by Olympic gold medalist Brendan Hansen back in 2000. Matheny, who also placed eighth in the individual medley at states, was the WPIAL champion in the breaststroke, finishing a scant .12 off the district record, and the bronze medalist in the IM. He helped USC grab the runner-up trophy in the team competition.