In lacrosse, ground balls win games. They mean possessions. More possessions mean more scoring opportunities. Because Nicholas Phelps was the Ground Ball King at Peters Township with more than 300 this spring alone, the Indians scored enough to win their first section title and back-to-back WPIAL championships. Whether ground balls came from winning faceoffs, wing play or by playing good defense and causing turnovers, Phelps rose to the occasion. “Nicki will go down as one of the most dominant players in school history,” said PT coach Mike Kaplan. “He certainly exceeded any expectations we had for him. He was truly a threat all over the field. He seemed to have another gear that he could turn on whenever we needed a big play and could change the momentum of a game.” A team captain, Phelps scored 16 goals and had six assists. A two-time all-section performer, Phelps gained 2018 WPIAL Player of the Year accolades. The two-time All-American will play at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.