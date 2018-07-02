Hunter Bruce continued the tradition of excellent boys golfers at Peters Township when he tied for second place in the PIAA Class AAA Championships at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort and Conference Center in York. The Penn State commit and Franklin Regional’s Palmer Jackson each shot 71-73–144 to finish behind Liam Hart of Holy Ghost Prep, who won the title with a 143. Bruce is the second PIAA runner-up from Peters Township. Bruce also led the Indians to a runner-up showing during the WPIAL team championships. At Cedarbrook Golf Club, the Indians finished five strokes behind winner Central Catholic. Bruce shot 73 to tie Central’s Neal Shipley for medalist honors. To get to the state tournament, Bruce won the section qualifier by shooting 71 at The Club at Nevillewood, then placed with a 1-under par 71 in the semifinals at Donegal Highlands. He was 14th, shooting 78, at the WPIAL Championships held at Nemacolin Country Club.
