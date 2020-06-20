Patrick Anderson could have been the best miler in Mt. Lebanon High School track history. The senior, however, will settle for best cross country runner ever.
Anderson made his mark on the 3,000-meter courses throughout the country this fall. However, he was unable to further cement his legacy with additional running records because the coronavirus pandemic canceled the spring track season.
“It’s nice to be up there with the best and it definitely feels good what I accomplished,” he said of his banner scholastic career that netted him Observer-Reporter/Almanac Male Athlete of the Year honors.
“There were a couple track records I wanted to go after but didn’t get the chance. It’s important to recognize though that there are more important things than high school track. I will have more opportunities to chase my goals.”
Anderson will run for the University of North Carolina. He said that he hasn’t given much thought to “big goals” like running professionally, qualifying for the Olympics or competing in prestigious marathons. He has modest aspirations.
Anderson expects to be redshirted by the Tar Heels as he adjusts to collegiate courses. At the NCAA Division I level, races cover 8-kilometers. National championship events measure 10K or 6.2 miles.
“I’m just excited for the next few years and to see where running takes me,” said Anderson. “It’s going to take some time to get used to college training. One of the biggest difference is the level of maturity of the runners and the difference in the mileage. Obviously, I’ve not run those distances but I’m for it. I’m anxious to see how I do.”
At Mt. Lebanon, Anderson performed quite well in and outside the athletic arena.
Academically, he maintained a 4.9 GPA. He belonged to the National Honor Society and gained entry into Mt. Lebanon’s prestigious Cum Laude Society.
Athletically, he has been recognized twice as the Pennsylvania Gatorade Cross Country Runner Of The Year. Anderson won back-to-back PIAA championships and one WPIAL title. Undefeated throughout the 2019 cross country campaign, Anderson also competed in two straight national championships. He won the Foot Locker Regional title and finished third during the national finals held last December in San Diego.
“I had a great fall season. A dream season,” said Anderson.
“Winning back-to-back state titles and taking third at nationals was really special to me. It put me up there with the top runners in the country. Those experiences will definitely help me when I have to face the best Division I runners in college.”
Anderson credits his family, teammates and Mike Agostinella for his success. The long-time Lebo coach also coached at one time at Pitt.
“Coach A has been amazing in preparing me and working with me to become the best runner and person I can be. My family and teammates have also supported me and enabled me to maintain the right mentality necessary in training for my races. Being mentally prepared and always paying attention to details has made me the best athlete I can be.”
Anderson was prepared for a strong finish when COVID-19 struck down his senior year. He entered the spring track season as the defending WPIAL champion in the 1,600 meters. His 4:14 fourth-place time in last year’s PIAA finals was :04 off the school record. He also had a shot at trimming the two-mile school mark of 9:03.
“It would have been nice to finish up my career with a strong spring,” Anderson said. “I’m busy now though. For about a month I’ve switched over (to cross country), getting in good miles and hard workouts.”
Whether it’s track or cross country, work is what Anderson relished about running.
“The one thing I like most about the sport is the work you put in directly is reflected in your outcome. It will show. As much as they are team sports, once you are out there racing it’s you against the guy you are racing and I like to push myself to the limit.”