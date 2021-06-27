In his final scholastic season of swimming, Josh Matheny cleaned up at the WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA championships.
At the state finals held March 20 in Cumberland Valley High School’s natatorium, he ran away with Swimmer of the Meet honors after a three-gold medal performance.
For the fourth year in a row, he won the 100-yard breaststroke. He won the event in 51.84 and shattered his PIAA and NFHS record in the process.
Matheny also won the 200-yard IM in 1:47.54, beating out silver medalist Daniel Simoes from Seneca Valley by nearly three seconds. Additionally, Matheny swam the breast stroke leg on USC’s gold-medal medley relay team. At his home pool at Upper St. Clair High School on March 7, Matheny led the Panthers to their first WPIAL team championship in 10 years. Matheny shattered his own WPIAL record in his signature swim, winning the breast in 54.50. He also helped the medley relay smash a pool record and win the race in 1:33.33. Individually, he was runner-up to Simoes in the IM. Matheny matriculates to Indiana University next fall.