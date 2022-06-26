Peters Township captured its sixth state hockey championship when the Indians edged Malvern Prep, 5-4, in the Class 3A title game played March 26 at the Ice Line Arena in West Chester and William Tomko was the hero.
A freshman, he scored the game-winning goal with 3:11 remaining in the second period. He also set up the tying goal by Austin Malley nearly three minutes earlier.
The 5-10, 154-pound forward also helped the Indians win their seventh Penguins Cup trophy. In the Indians’ 6-2 victory over Seneca Valley played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Tomko tallied a goal and an assist.
During the regular season, Tomko led the Indians in scoring and elevated his game in the Penguins Cup playoffs, scoring goals in all PIHL playoff games. Overall, he finished third in scoring in Class 3A with 19 goals and 13 assists.
Tomko has played three seasons of amateur hockey with the SHAHA Panthers, totaling 95 goals and 95 assists. This May, he became the first player in the organization’s history to be drafted into a Junior A league. He was selected by the Jersey Hitmen in the 2022 National Collegiate Development Conference.