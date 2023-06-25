South Fayette won its first state ice hockey title in school history this winter and Wes Schwarzmiller played a pivotal role during the Lions’ championship campaign. A senior forward, he scored the go-ahead goal to assure the Lions’ triumph.
With less than three minutes to play, Schwarzmiller ignited a Lions rally, scoring the tally that spearheaded the victory over Pennsbury, 7-4, in the Class 2A state final played March 25 at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center. Schwarzmiller had an earlier goal in the contest that afforded the Lions a 4-2 bulge at the 2:39 mark in the second period.
Less than five days earlier, Schwarzmiller helped lead the Lions to the Penguins Cup. South Fayette blanked Armstrong, 2-0, in the PIHL Class 2A title tilt played March 21 at the UPMC-Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. In the semifinal win against defending champion Thomas Jefferson, Schwarzmiller scored two goals and added an assist.
One of the best two-way forwards in the PIHL, he compiled 50 points, ranking him second in Class 2A. Schwarzmiller finished with 24 goals and 26 assists. His four-goal effort propelled South Fayette to a win over Mars in the season opener.
Additionally, Schwarzmiller ranked second with seven power-play goals and with 16 special teams points.
Voted PIHL Player of the Month, he racked up nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in five October games.
A captain, Schwarzmiller was a PIHL all-star. He guided the Lions to a 19-3-2 overall record.
Schwarzmiller plays travel hockey for the nationally ranked U-18 Esmark Stars. He is currently tendered with the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League.
Honorees Austin Martin, senior, Mt. Lebanon Tyder Mertens, senior, Peters Township Colin Rufner, senior, Upper St. Clair Aaron Stawiarski, senior, Upper St. Clair Will Tomko, sophomore, Peters Township {related_content_uuid}8f104e9c-9832-4264-a5ec-100368fb87c1{/related_content_uuid}
