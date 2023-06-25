Wes Schwarzmiller

Wes Schwarzmiller, center, celebrates with his teammates Brady Fleck (3) and Brayden Imler (2) after South Fayette defeated Armstrong, 2-0, to win the PIHL Class 2A championship.

South Fayette won its first state ice hockey title in school history this winter and Wes Schwarzmiller played a pivotal role during the Lions’ championship campaign. A senior forward, he scored the go-ahead goal to assure the Lions’ triumph.

With less than three minutes to play, Schwarzmiller ignited a Lions rally, scoring the tally that spearheaded the victory over Pennsbury, 7-4, in the Class 2A state final played March 25 at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center. Schwarzmiller had an earlier goal in the contest that afforded the Lions a 4-2 bulge at the 2:39 mark in the second period.

