Mitch Geinzer started playing hockey at age 7 with the Upper St. Clair Junior Panthers. He may end it in the NHL. The recent USC graduate takes that first step when he plays Junior Hockey for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Then he plans to play NCAA hockey to work toward that professional career.
Geinzer established himself as one of the premier players in the PIHL. In the past two years, he has been the points leader at the Varsity Class AAA level. His 42 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games this winter were five more than Connor Chi, who led North Allegheny to the PIHL championship. The Panthers were eliminated by Pine-Richland in the first round of the playoffs. Geinzer scored 21 goals and dished up 26 assists in 16 games in 2020.
For two years, Geinzer earned team MVP and Offensive Player of the Year laurels. He is a two-time PIHL All-Star.
Over the past 11 years, Geinzer has also played AAA travel hockey for the SHAHA Panthers, the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite and the Pittsburgh Predators. He is listed on the Ontario Hockey League’s priority draft list. According to coaches, “Mitch is a dynamic, playmaking forward with outstanding vision and hockey sense. His stickhandling finesse and quick release shot combine with excellent skating ability making him difficult to play against.”
Off the ice, Geinzer is a gifted musician – he plays guitar and piano – and is an avid reader of American history.