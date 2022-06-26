Bishop Canevin became the first school since Farrell to win five consecutive WPIAL girls volleyball titles this school year and Sani Jones played a key role in that success.
A four-year letter winner and two-year starter, Jones captained the Crusaders to a 26-2 record as well as an appearance in the PIAA Class A semifinals.
Canevin topped Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1, during the Class A finals held Nov. 6 at the UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University but lost a bid for a state title, dropping a three-setter, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21, to eventual state champion Clarion in the PIAA semifinals.
A South Fayette resident, Jones served as the team’s setter. She averaged 7.9 assists a set and amassed more than 1,000 career assists.
Jones earned first-team all-section and all-WPIAL honors as well as Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-star acclaim.
“Not only is Sani one of the hardest working, most coachable players I have ever had, she has a heart to go with it both on and off the court,” said Canevin coach Angela Wyman. “Her hard work and dedication were a crucial piece of our team.”
Jones applied her work ethic to academic endeavors as well as other athletic activities. She ran cross country last fall. A National Honor Society member, she is a St. Ignatius Scholar and an academic STAR scholarship nominee. She was a house captain and a member of Crusaders for Justice.
Jones will attend Duquesne University in the fall.