There was a popular saying in the 1970s that went like this: Can you dig it?
Well, Canon-McMillan’s Katie Weston can dig it. The senior libero has shown that she can dig just about everything an opposing player can hit over the net.
Weston was a four-year starter for the Big Macs and developed into one of the best defensive players ever from Washington County. She seemed to be wherever the ball was on the Big Macs’ side of the court.
Weston played a key role as Canon-McMillan pulled off one of the most impressive upsets in district history when it ended North Allegheny’s 65-match winning streak with a 3-2 victory in the WPIAL Class 4A championship last fall. It was the first girls volleyball title in Canon-McMillan history. Weston had 26 digs in the championship match, but it might have seemed like a light workload for Weston, who registered as many as 55 digs in a match this season.
In each of her four seasons, Weston was Big 56 Conference and WPIAL first-team selection. Weston was all-state each of the past two seasons, including first team last fall.
Weston has committed to play volleyball next fall in the Patriot League for Lafayette.