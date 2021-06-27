Alexa Psotka stands 5 feet, 11 inches and wears rainbow Nike shoes during her Bethel Park volleyball matches. Yet, the senior captain doesn’t need much to distinguish herself on the court.
A four-year letterwinner, Psotka recorded 1,219 career kills. She recorded 104 service aces, 413 digs and 27 blocks in helping BP earn playoff spots in 2017 and 2019. This fall, the Hawks were section runners-up and WPIAL quarterfinalists.
Psotka earned all-section, all-district and Big 5/6 conference honors for four years. This fall, she gained all-state acclaim. Plus, she committed to the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where she will play indoor and sand volleyball in college while majoring in sports medicine. Psotka had additional offers from Akron, Rhode Island, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Youngstown State and Canisus.
In addition to volleyball, Psotka was a standout thrower on the track team. She finished fifth in the javelin at the WPIAL championships. Psotka also placed AAU for the Pittsburgh Elite volleyball club.
Psotka comes from an athletic family. Her father, Dalibor, is a former World Junior ice hockey champion who played professionally before moving from the Czech Republic to the United States in 1999. Her aunt, Petra Kubalkova played professional volleyball.