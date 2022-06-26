Dani Prunzik speeds through life. The Upper St. Clair junior must in order to navigate her fast-paced schedule.
Since age 8, Prunzik has competed in USA track & field meets. So weeks filled with competitions from the prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia to local invitationals and duals are not unusual.
Such a routine has made her a champion.
This spring, Prunzik won her second WPIAL title in the 100-meter dash. On a damp, slick track at Slippery Rock University on May 18, Prunzik clocked a 12.28 to win the race.
Prunzik secured a silver medal in the 100 meters during the PIAA Championships held May 27-28 at Shippensburg University. Prunzik clocked a 12.50, which was well off the record-setting pace of 11.55 set by Laila Campbell from Spring Grove.
Prunzik also finished behind Campbell in the 200. She finished fifth in the state race with a 24.76 time.
Prunzik also was the WPIAL runner-up in the 200 for the second year in a row. Indiana’s Abbie Huey shocked the field, grabbing the gold in 25.01 while Prunzik finished in 25.14.
At the district meet, Prunzik helped USC’s 400-meter relay team sprint to a fifth-place finish. The unit included Prunzik’s cousin, Sam, as well as Micayla Densmore and Emily Powell. The relay team also competed in the Penn Relays in April.
In addition to her district and state showings, Prunzik also was a double winner in the 100 and 200 dashes at the Shippensburg, South Fayette and Baldwin invitationals this spring.