Amy Allen had the Midas Touch this track season as every race she entered turned to gold.
The South Fayette senior won four gold medals at the WPIAL Championships held May 19 at Slippery Rock University. She sprinted to victories in the 200- and 400-meter dashes then anchored the Lions’ 4x100 and 4x400 relays to victories. She won the 400 with a personal-record time of 56.01.
Despite inclement weather, Allen captured gold at the PIAA Championships held May 28-29 at Shippensburg University. She anchored the 4x100 relay unit of Amanda Marquis, Melana Schumaker and Olivia Renk to victory in a school record time of 47.85. She also helped the 4x400 unit of Baylee Carpenter, Emma Fleck and Marquis to a fourth-place medal. Both relays also qualified for the Outdoor National Championships to be held July 1 at the Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus. Individually, Allen also sprinted to seventh- and third-place finishes in the 200 and 400 dashes.
Allen will attend Duquesne University in the fall.