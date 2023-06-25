Sophia Cunningham, Sylvie Eriksen

Sophia Cunningham, left, and Sylvie Eriksen

 Eleanor Bailey/The Almanac

Sophia Cunningham and Sylvie Eriksen may have been tossed together as a doubles tandem but their WPIAL tennis title was anything but arbitrary.

“It was just a mix. A random doubles team,” said Cunningham.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In