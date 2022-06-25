Mia Gorman has had a decorated career in high school tennis filled with colorful medals.
The Bethel Park senior graduated with two gold medals in district competition as well as silver and bronze hardware in the state action. The cache also includes a pair of gold and silver medals in sectional play.
During her career, Gorman was a two-time WPIAL champion and a two-time section winner after finishing runner-up twice. She was a PIAA runner-up as a junior and a third-place finisher in state singles action as a senior.
Gorman took the bronze in the PIAA singles tennis tournament held Nov. 5-6 at the Hershey Racquet Club. She defeated Dasha Chichkina from Council Rock South, 6-4, 6-3, in the consolation match.
Gorman’s bid for the gold vanished in the semifinals when she lost a three-set match, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, to Grace Li from Unionville.
Gorman opened competition with a three-set win, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3, against Kyle Kochis from West Chester Henderson. She then swept into the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Central’s Mia Jeftic in the quarterfinals.
The performance came on the heels of difficult district competition.
During the WPIAL finals played Sept. 24 on the North Allegheny High School tennis courts, Gorman bested Peters Township’s Kat Wang, 6-2, 6-1. Only eight days prior, Gorman had beaten Wang, 6-4, 6-3, for the section title.
Gorman, who trains at Glenn Creek Tennis Club in South Park where her father, Tom, is a tennis pro, will continue her career at Southern Illinois next fall. She will play tennis while pursuing studies in the sciences. She is leaning toward a major in biology.