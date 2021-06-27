For the second year in a row, Kat Wang and Marra Bruce proved trouble for tennis doubles opponents. The Peters Township pair again combined for WPIAL and PIAA championships.
After dropping the first set in the Class AAA finals played Nov. 7 at the Hershey Racquet Club, Wang and Bruce roared back and defeated Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang from Methacton, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, to repeat as state champions. In 2019, the pair defeated Radnor’s duo of Kannon Ciarrocchi and Lucy Hedrick, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, for their first title.
Wang and Bruce easily pushed past the competition in earlier matches. They blanked Samantha Becker and Brooke Lowry, 6-0-6-0, then swept Alyssa Mazurka and Madelyn Terraccino from Hazleton, 6-2, 6-2, in the semifinals.
Wang and Bruce captured their second straight WPIAL Class AAA doubles title when they dispatched Mt. Lebanon’s Lauren Marsteller and Lily Bosch, 6-0, 6-2, in the championship match Oct. 8 played on the outdoor courts at North Allegheny High School.
Wang and Bruce play No. 1 and No. 2 singles for the Indians, who were WPIAL team champions in 2019 and semifinalists in 2020, falling to eventual champion, Latrobe.