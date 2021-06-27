Ella Menear put Mapletown on the swimming map when she won the school’s first state title. The sophomore won the gold medal when she finished first with a time of 54.99 in the 100-yard backstroke during the PIAA Class 2A Championships. Meaner also earned a bronze medal in the 200 individual medley in 2:05.64.
Menear achieved both milestones even though her school does not have a swimming team or even a pool.
Menear travels to Morgantown, W.Va., to practice with a local club. She also treks to Laurel Highlands to swim in all the Mustangs’ meets so as to garner the times necessary to qualify for meets like the WPIAL Championships.
During those finals held at Upper St. Clair High School, Menear won two district titles. She set a pair of pool records in winning the 200 IM in 2:04.54 and the backstroke in 54.88.
“Ella is very goal-oriented,” said her mother and coach, Christy Menear. “Anything is possible with her.”
Out of the pool, Menear does the unthinkable, too. She is a National Honor Society student who maintains a 4.6 GPA. She plans to swim in college then attend medical school. Meaner also plays volleyball in the fall for the Maples.