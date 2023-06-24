Ella Menear

Submitted photo

Mapletown senior Ella Menear displays the collection of WPIAL and PIAA medals won over her three-year career. Menear has signed a letter-of-intent with the University of Alabama.

Mapletown senior Ella Menear capped her stellar career and senior season with three gold medals and a silver, and a scholarship to the University of Alabama.

Menear made it a WPIAL three-peat with gold medals in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke. She repeated as the PIAA gold medalist in the 200 IM and won silver again in the backstroke, finishing second to record-setting Leah Shackley of Bedford.

