Mapletown senior Ella Menear capped her stellar career and senior season with three gold medals and a silver, and a scholarship to the University of Alabama.
Menear made it a WPIAL three-peat with gold medals in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke. She repeated as the PIAA gold medalist in the 200 IM and won silver again in the backstroke, finishing second to record-setting Leah Shackley of Bedford.
The second-place finish makes Menear, a senior, a six-time PIAA medalist. She won three gold medals (two in the 200 IM and one in the 100 backstroke), two silvers and one bronze. Menear also won six WPIAL gold medals.
With an incredible stretch of dominant swimming since her sophomore year, Menear has totaled six WPIAL golds, completing the three-peat in both events.
Menear’s confidence remained unchanged despite being the second seed in the 200 IM and still battling a posterior capsule injury in her shoulder. Mapletown not having a swimming team helped her be selective on when she would compete for her qualifying times. She was doing physical therapy three times a week for a majority of the season until limiting that to once a week late in the year. She had to swim in only two meets to get her qualifying times.
Her six WPIAL gold medals is believed to be the most ever won by a Greene County athlete.
Amanda Aidar junior Upper St. Clair Maddie Berg junior South Fayette Kaitlyn Connors junior Upper St. Clair Anastasia Georgagis senior California Zoe Poe junior South Fayette Marley Reese senior Mt. Lebanon Sylvia Roy sophomore Mt. Lebanon Vivian Roy senior Mt. Lebanon
