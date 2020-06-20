Abby Duncan mimics the mail carrier. Snow, sleet or rain doesn’t stop her either.
The South Fayette senior is out the door every morning by 4:45 a.m. to attend swim practice with Mt. Lebanon Aqua Club. Those morning workouts, as well as her afternoon practices from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at South Fayette, have paid off this winter as she dominated the waters.
Duncan was the area’s top female finisher during the PIAA Championships. She earned all-state honors and a sixth-place medal in the 100-yard backstroke for the second year in a row.
In her signature swim, she also secured silver at the WPIAL Championships for the second time. Additionally, she shattered the school record (51.51) with another second place in the 100 freestyle race at the district meet.
The All-America swimmer signed a national letter of intent to continue her career at Ohio University. She plans to earn a degree in education and teach at the elementary level.
Duncan, who has helped her 200-yard medley relay team set a school record and her 4x100 freestyle relay team register personal-best times at the WPIAL meet, has participated at Junior Nationals, Eastern Zones and Sectionals, which are major U.S. Swimming events.