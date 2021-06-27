A four-year starter, Emma Sawich racked up 11 shutouts in 14 games during the 2020 girls soccer season. The Peters Township senior helped the Indians to a No. 1 ranking throughout the regular season and a WPIAL playoff appearance after clinching the Class 4A Section 2 title with a 10-1-1 record. PT’s postseason ended with a loss to eventual WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up North Allegheny.

During her career, Sawich earned All-WPIAL honors three times. She was a four-time All-Section performer. Her play for the Indians, as well as the Beadling Soccer Club, earned Sawich a scholarship to St. Francis University in Loretto.

“Emma is a strong addition to the goalkeeper position,” said Red Flash head coach Ellie Davis.

“She is a good shot-stopper. Her ability to play with her feet will allow us to continue to play out of the back in possession.”

A high honor student, Sawich plans to major in physical therapy in college.

Almanac Sports Editor

An award-winning journalist, Eleanor Bailey has been employed by Observer Publishing Company since 1982. She is the sports editor at The Almanac and a contributor for the Observer-Reporter.

