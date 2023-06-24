Brooke Opferman

The Peters Township girls soccer program has been one of the best in the WPIAL for decades, turning out winning teams and high-caliber players on a yearly basis. The Indians had advanced to the WPIAL semifinals for three consecutive seasons before going one step deeper into the postseason this year. PT entered the WPIAL playoffs as the Class 4A tournament’s No. 3 seed and advanced all the way to Highmark Stadium and the championship before suffering a penalty-kicks shootout loss to North Allegheny.

One of the reasons for the Indians’ continued success was the stellar two-way play of senior midfielder Brooke Opferman. The leading goal scorer for the defensive-minded Indians during the regular season with 13, Opferman came up with big plays when needed. The Cleveland State University recruit scored a goal in a 2-1 semifinal victory over second-seeded Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL semifinals.

