The Peters Township girls soccer program has been one of the best in the WPIAL for decades, turning out winning teams and high-caliber players on a yearly basis. The Indians had advanced to the WPIAL semifinals for three consecutive seasons before going one step deeper into the postseason this year. PT entered the WPIAL playoffs as the Class 4A tournament’s No. 3 seed and advanced all the way to Highmark Stadium and the championship before suffering a penalty-kicks shootout loss to North Allegheny.
One of the reasons for the Indians’ continued success was the stellar two-way play of senior midfielder Brooke Opferman. The leading goal scorer for the defensive-minded Indians during the regular season with 13, Opferman came up with big plays when needed. The Cleveland State University recruit scored a goal in a 2-1 semifinal victory over second-seeded Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL semifinals.
In the PIAA playoffs, Opferman scored the Indians’ first goal in a 2-0 win over Erie McDowell in the opening round and their only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Owen J Roberts that ended PT’s season with a 15-3-3 record. The Indians gave up only 14 goals all season.
Opferman was named All-WPIAL for the third time.
“Brooke is a very versatile central midfielder that excels in any role that you put her in,” said Cleveland State coach Dallas Boyer. “She is a strong athlete that we know can be an asset defensively in covering ground and winning challenges, while also building up play through the midfield. As a well-rounded athlete who can fill a variety of roles on either end of the midfield, Brooke has the opportunity to help us in different ways as she continues to develop.”
Ashlyn Basinger senior Waynesburg Rachel Black senior South Fayette Eva Blatz senior Bethel Park Kayla Brose senior Chartiers-Houston Bella Carroto junior Charleroi Tessa Charpentier senior Bentworth McKenna DeUnger junior Charleroi Lexi Durkacs senior Chartiers-Houston Ava Dziubek senior Mt. Lebanon Kayelyn Ferrence senior Ringgold Leah Kessler senior Mt. Lebanon Camryn Klein sophomore Peters Township Ruby Morgan junior Trinity Melia Peer senior Mt. Lebanon Lexi Pirosko senior Peters Township Faith Reader senior Belle Vernon Bella Spergel senior Peters Township Caelin Thomas senior McGuffey
