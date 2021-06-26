Reagan Murdoch is a scoring machine for the Mt. Lebanon girls lacrosse squad.
In two varsity campaigns, she has accumulated 119 career goals. That number likely would be higher had her sophomore season not been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Murdoch’s 71 goals and 26 assists this spring were not just plentiful, they were critical.
Her seven tallies ended Bethel Park’s winning streak. She supplied six scores in a losing effort against Shady Side Academy, 9-8, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship match. She also had five goals and three assists in Lebo’s season-finale, an 18-17 loss to Sewickley Academy in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Championships.
For the year, Murdoch earned All-WPIAL and all-section first-team honors. Though just a junior, she is already committed to playing lacrosse at American University. Murdoch also excels in basketball. She averaged 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game and led Lebo to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals this winter.
“She was the glue to our team,” Lebo coach Dori Oldaker said of Murdoch. “We don’t win without her.”