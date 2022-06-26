Reagan Murdoch wasn’t just a scoring machine for the Mt. Lebanon girls lacrosse team. She was a game changer.
“There is no doubt she has made our program better and leaves it in a better place than when she started as a freshman,” said Lebo head coach Brian Kattan.
From her first practice as a ninth grader, Murdoch demonstrated not only her “quality” skills but her ability to lead.
She guided the Blue Devils to three playoff appearances, including back-to-back WPIAL runner-up trophies, during three seasons. COVID-19 canceled her sophomore season.
Murdoch was closing in on being the first 200-goal, 100-assist player in school history when she broke her left wrist this spring in the district final loss to Shady Side Academy. She had a hat trick already when she left the game before halftime.
Murdoch finished with 197 goals and 92 assists in her career. She collected 60 goals and 35 assists this spring.
“Reagan was the type of person players look to in big games and always came through for the team,” Kattan said. He added, “We have had a lot of great players come through the program and Reagan ranks right up there with the best.”
Murdoch consistently has been voted among the best players in the area, earning multiple all-section and all-WPIAL first-team accolades throughout her career.
She will continue to play lacrosse at American University while pursuing studies in neuroscience and international relations.