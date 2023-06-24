Addison Murdoch is a scoring machine when it comes to lacrosse. The Mt. Lebanon junior already has 152 career goals and 64 assists. She put up 59 tallies and 26 assists this spring.
Impressive statistics but the numbers could be better, says her coach Brian Kattan. “If she wanted to be someone who plays a lot in all games,” he said.
Murdoch, however, is a team player. “She never complains when we take her out of games that are not very close because she wants the other players to get experience,” Kattan said.
According to Kattan, that’s a “natural leader” and the Blue Devils look to Murdoch for leadership. They feed off her energy during games as well as practices.
With one year remaining, Murdoch should shatter school records and surpass the 200-goal milestone. However, she’s already at the top of her game, having gained All-America status among other accolades such as all-section and all-district.
“Addie is one of the most talented players we have ever had at Mt. Lebanon,” Kattan said.
Murdoch certainly commands attention and dominates the action, not just by racking up gaudy statistics.
“She can control the game so many different ways, not just with goals or assists but draw controls,” Kattan said. “She plays great defense and just has the ability to realize if we need to slow down or play fast and take advantage of things on offense.”
Murdoch managed the play all spring as the Blue Devils captured an undefeated section title and finished runners-up in the WPIAL. Although she registered five goals and provided two assists, Mt. Lebanon dropped a 13-12 decision to Pine-Richland in the Class 3A championship contest played May 25 at Robert Morris University’s Joe Walton Stadium. The Blue Devils finished 16-4 overall after losing a first-round PIAA playoff game.
Murdoch, who also plays varsity basketball, will continue her lacrosse career at the University of Pittsburgh.
