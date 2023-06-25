Ellie Benson freshman Peters Township Ally Brennan senior South Fayette Anna Kushnir junior Mt. Lebanon Sophia Severns senior Peters Township Brooke Vowcheck sophomore Peters Township
Marissa Malosh relied on her C game to win her second straight WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship.
When her irons let her down and after she scored a triple-bogey on the fourth hole, the South Fayette senior remained calm, cool and collected and fought through her final 18 holes on Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club.
“Everyone is going to have a bad hole at one point and you try to minimize that by keep going and trying to get back on par,” she said. “I did exactly what I wanted to do. Stay composed. Stay calm. I didn’t want to make anything worse. I didn’t want things to snowball.”
Malosh smoothed out each bogey – there were five others – with three birdies and nine pars, She scored a 39 on the front nine and 38 on the back nine.
Her 5-over 77 coupled with her first-round score of 3-over 75 at the Youghiogheny Country Club gave her a 152 total under the WPIAL’s new 36-hole format. That gave Malosh a six-stroke win over runner-up Lihinin Ranaweera from Seneca Valley, who finished 81-77–158. Peters Township freshman Ellie Benson took third with a 81-80–161.
In 2021, Malosh won her first WPIAL title with par 72 at Hannastown Golf Club.
“Two completely different years,” Malosh said of her championship runs. “I was just happy that I was able to come through in the end. It’s such a relief to win.”
At the PIAA tournament played at Penn State, Malosh tied for fourth place. She carded a 149 during the two-day tournament, 76 for the first round and 73 for the second.
Malosh will continue her career at the University of Delaware.
