Linsday Powanda of Mt. Lebanon joined a prestigious group of golfers Oct. 8 when she won the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf title. Like Jack Nicklaus, Dustin Johnson, Ben Hogan and Sam Snead, the junior captured her championship at Oakmont Country Club, which has hosted the U.S. Open nine times.
“It’s really exciting. Having won here is truly amazing, especially when you consider all the great wins and people who had played here,” Powanda said.
Powanda carded a 5-over-par 80. She impressed on the front nine with two birdies and only one bogey for a 37. She finished with a 43 on the back nine.
Powanda entered the championships with one of the three best scores. So she knew she would be in contention for a medal.
Since finishing runner-up as a freshman, Powanda knew victory was within her grasp.
“It’s always been a goal of mine. A dream,” she said. “Once you come in second, you keep trying. But you just never know what is going to happen on any given day.”
At the PIAA Championships, Powanda finished tied for seventh place at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. She carded a 77.