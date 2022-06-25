For two years in a row, Peters Township finished second in the state in girls golf. Allison Poon played a key role in making that happen.
When the Indians fired a 238 score, two strokes off the winning pace set by Downingtown East during the PIAA Class 3A team finals Oct 25 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Poon birdied Nos. 2 and 13 to give the Indians a boost. She finished with a 4-over 76.
Poon was the low-scorer with a 77 when the Indians finished runner-up to Unionville in 2020.
Poon, who played on PT’s WPIAL championship club in 2020, led the Indians with a 75 as they finished runner-up in the 2021 district championships played Oct. 14 at Cedarbrook Golf Course. She was three strokes off garnering medalist honors and the Indians were five strokes off the winning pace set by Fox Chapel, which finished with a 327 team score.
Poon iced her scholastic career with a sixth-place showing at the PIAA individual championships. After bogeying her first two holes, she bounced back with a 5-over 77 and claimed all-state honors.
Poon tied Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsay Powanda for sixth place with a 4-over 76 during the WPIAL tournament played Oct. 7 at Hannastown Country Club. South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh claimed the title with an even-par 72.
Poon, who also played lacrosse at Peters Township, will attend Northeastern in the fall.