Addison Burnette just completed her sophomore season of diving so she doesn’t have a lot of college and career aspirations just yet, but based on her career so far, those dreams and goals likely will change.
The Upper St. Clair native is already a proven commodity on the amateur level. She placed first for the St. Clair Country Club in the Western Pennsylvania Country Club diving championships multiple times, which her most recent crown coming at age 14 in the 14-17 age group. She has competed with the Pitt Aquatic Club at Junior Regionals, LOB Winter Diving Classic and Westchester Diving Classic to name a few. Plus, she is a two-time WPIAL qualifier. Her top-10 showing at this year’s championships enabled USC to take third in the WPIAL team championships in swimming behind champion North Allegheny and runner-up Seneca Valley.
Outside the water, Burnette volunteers as a buddy for the Miracle League of South Hills and as a camp counselor at the Westminster Presbyterian Church’s Barefoot School. She will be a Junior Mentor next year in high school.
Brunette plans to dive in college while pursuing a pre-law academic track. She owns a 4.0 GPA.