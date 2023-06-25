For the third year in a row, Addison Burnette has won the Best of Sports distinction as MVP for diving.
A four-time WPIAL qualifier, the recent Upper St. Clair graduate capped her career with a sixth-place showing in the district championships that were held in February. Burnette scored a career-high 388.70 points.
She has been a top-10 finisher in the WPIAL for the past three years. As a sophomore, she placed 10th. As a junior, she finished fifth.
Burnette was also a PIAA qualifier. She placed 13th with a 343.25 score in the 2022 state championships.
A seasoned diver on the amateur level, Burnett has been a multiple winner, representing the St. Clair Country Club in the Western Pennsylvania Country Club championships. She has competed with the Pitt Aquatic Club at Junior Regionals as well as other renowned classics.
Outside the diving well, Burnette volunteered as a buddy for the Miracle League of South Hills and served as a mentor to incoming freshmen. She belonged to the Kids Helping Kids club and spent a week volunteering at Give Kids The World in Orlando, Fla.
In the fall, Burnette will attend Penn State University. She will apply her 4.27 GPA towards a law degree.
