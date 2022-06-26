A sophomore sensation. That’s what Logan St. John Kletter was this cross country season.
The Mt. Lebanon runners would have been the golden girls of long-distance running were it not for Mia Cochran. A Moon graduate and Arkansas recruit, she owned that title. Not only was she the WPIAL and PIAA cross country champ, she dominated the distance track events, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the district and state meets this spring.
St. John Kletter finished runner-up to Cochran in every cross country meet in which they competed.
At the PIAA Championships held Nov. 6 in Hershey, St. John Kletter clocked an 18:21.3 for the silver medal while Cochran finished in 18:08.5.
St. John Kletter was the WPIAL runner-up with an 18:48.3 time while Cochran won in 18:18.6
During the fall season, St. John Kletter won every sectional meet and had top performances at the Red, White and Blue Classic, Marty Uher Meet. She won the Foundation Meet.
St. John Letter’s performances enabled the Blue Devils to place third in the WPIAL and sixth in the PIAA.