After Mia Cochran of Moon dominated the district and state cross country scene for three years, winning WPIAL and PIAA titles from 2019-2021, Logan St. John Kletter of Mt. Lebanon stepped to the forefront in 2022. The PIAA runner-up to Cochran in 2021, St. John Kletter raced to victory in almost every meet.
She opened the fall campaign with the win at the 50th Marty Uher Invitational held Sept. 3 at Roadman Park, then returned triumphant to capture the WPIAL title Oct. 27 on the PennWest California course. In between, she won the Legend’s Meet in Ohio and secured runner-up honors at the Foundation Meet held at Penn State.
Her success came on the heels of a nagging injury that prevented her from running earlier in the year. She worked all summer to get back into form.
By the time she raced in the WPIAL Championships, she was well ahead of the competition. She won the district title with a time of 18:22.2, nearly 11 seconds ahead of runner-up Natalie McLean of Pine-Richland.
“I felt great,” St. John Kletter said. “I am so proud of just being able to race. After being hurt last year, this is amazing.”
St. John Kletter’s performance sparked the Mt. Lebanon girls. The Blue Devils took home the runner-up team trophy during the district championships. They finished second to North Allegheny, 39-107, which collected its fifth straight title and a WPIAL record 16th team title.
During the PIAA Championships held in November in Hershey, St. John Kletter placed eighth overall with a 19:12.1 time. She also helped the Blue Devils finish 12th in the team standings.
Recently, she made a oral commitment to compete at the University of North Carolina.
Honorees Caroline Adams, junior, Mt. Lebanon Anastasia Georgagis, senior, California Jenna Lang, junior, Bethel Park Meagan McKenna, junior, Peters Township Meredith Rhodes, sophomore, Upper St. Clair Tessa Rodriguez, junior, Belle Vernon Sydney Shock, junior, Peters Township
