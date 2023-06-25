Logan St. John Kletter

Logan St. John Kletter is all smiles as she reaches the finish line in first place during the WPIAL Class AAA girls’ cross country championship race.

After Mia Cochran of Moon dominated the district and state cross country scene for three years, winning WPIAL and PIAA titles from 2019-2021, Logan St. John Kletter of Mt. Lebanon stepped to the forefront in 2022. The PIAA runner-up to Cochran in 2021, St. John Kletter raced to victory in almost every meet.

She opened the fall campaign with the win at the 50th Marty Uher Invitational held Sept. 3 at Roadman Park, then returned triumphant to capture the WPIAL title Oct. 27 on the PennWest California course. In between, she won the Legend’s Meet in Ohio and secured runner-up honors at the Foundation Meet held at Penn State.

