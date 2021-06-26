Jenna Lang set modest goals for the cross country season.
After a fantastic freshman year, the Bethel Park runner must set her sights higher.
She already is the WPIAL runner-up and an all-state performer.
During the 2020 PIAA Class 3A meet on the the Parkview Cross Country Course in the Hershey Giant Center complex, Lang crossed the finish line in seventh place with a 19:21 time. She ran an 18:22 to finish runner-up to Mia Cochran from Moon in the WPIAL Championships held at White Oak Park. Had Lang run that time at states, she would have finished behind only Cochran, who won her second PIAA title in 18:28.
“I have three more years of running,” Lang said. “I can get stronger and work harder to get those titles.”
Lang’s cross country training is taxed because she also runs track in the spring and performs on the BP competitive cheer team.
Lang finished second and fifth in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs at the WPIAL track and field championships and qualified for the PIAA finals in Shippensburg.