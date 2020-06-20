Despite not being able to complete her run toward a second straight PIAA championship because of the coronavirus crisis, Megan McConnell finished on top.
The Chartiers Valley senior capped her career by earning all-state recognition from Pennsylvania sports writers. She garnered the distinction for the fourth year in a row. The 5-8 point guard was a first-team selection for the second consecutive year. She was on the second team as a sophomore and freshman. McConnell also earned all-section and All-WPIAL laurels.
This winter, McConnell averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists and four rebounds a game in leading the Colts to a 27-0 season. She converted 60% of her two-point field goals (101 for 167) and 36% of her long-range shots (32 for 89). A four-year starter, she scored 1,521 career points.
A Duquesne University recruit, McConnell helped the Colts win 57 straight games to break the WPIAL record. They were WPIAL champions for the third year in a row and PIAA winners in 2019.