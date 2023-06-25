After a talented freshman year as a point guard, Maddie Webber blossomed into one of the best players in South Fayette girls basketball history when she moved to the wing position.
Following a 14-6 campaign two years ago, the Lions surged into the winner’s circle behind Webber’s stellar play. She led South Fayette to back-to-back WPIAL Class 5A championships, a 51-8 record and a PIAA state runner-up finish this year.
Webber averaged 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game in 2022-23 as the Lions outscored the opposition by an average of 61.4 to 38.3.
“Maddie is a special player who continually tried to improve all aspects of her game,” said South Fayette coach Bryan Bennett, who guided the Lions to a 28-3 season.
“Maddie helped in our success on both ends of the floor. She has the ability to score from all areas. She also distributed the ball to open teammates and was willing to do the little things, like set screens, to help set up teammates to get open shots.”
None of her shots were bigger than the 3-pointer she made at the final buzzer to give the Lions a 40-37 victory over Erie Cathedral Prep in the PIAA quarterfinals.
South Fayette went on to beat Oakland Catholic to advance to the state finals for the first time in program history. The Lions lost to Archbishop Wood, 61-54, in the PIAA finals.
Webber scored 11 points in the state championship contest to finish her career with 1,387 points.
The Villanova recruit was named the Class 5A Player of the Year by Pennsylvania Sports Writers.
“I was happy with the way I played this year,” Webber said. “I thought I definitely improved defensively, improved my rebounding and my ability to score in different ways. In the past, I was just a shooter.”
Mary Boff senior Bethel Park Payton Collins sophomore Mt. Lebanon Ella Cupka junior Chartiers Valley Rylee Kalocy sophomore Upper St. Clair Ava Leroux senior South Fayette Kate Robbins senior Upper St. Clair Gemma Walker junior Peters Township Natalie Wetzel sophomore Peters Township Eden Williamson senior Trinity
