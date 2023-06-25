Maddie Webber

Eleanor Bailey/The Almanac

Maddie Webber’s stellar play took the South Fayette girls basketball program to new heights. Webber averaged 17.3 points per game as the Lions won section and WPIAL championships and advanced to the state title game.

Eleanor Bailey/ The Almanac

 Eleanor Bailey/The Almanac

After a talented freshman year as a point guard, Maddie Webber blossomed into one of the best players in South Fayette girls basketball history when she moved to the wing position.

Following a 14-6 campaign two years ago, the Lions surged into the winner’s circle behind Webber’s stellar play. She led South Fayette to back-to-back WPIAL Class 5A championships, a 51-8 record and a PIAA state runner-up finish this year.

