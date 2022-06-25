Ashleigh Connor of Mt. Lebanon was the talk of the local high school basketball world, especially opposing coaches.
“Ashleigh could change the outcome of any game,” said Bethel Park coach Sam Loadman. “She can score from anywhere and is a great rebounder. A very solid, all-around player with a complete game.”
Upper St. Clair’s Pete Serio was even more emphatic. “Ashleigh Connor was the best player in our section and in the WPIAL,” he added.
A four-time all-state performer, Connor averaged 21.0 points per game. The 5-10 forward also pulled down 8.1 rebounds, dished up two assists an outing and created nearly three steals a game. She also connected on 43 percent of her field goals and 34 percent of her long-range shots.
A St. Louis recruit, she amassed more than 1,000 points in her playing career as well as multiple all-section and all-district honors. She was named the Almanac MVP for 2022.
Connor led the Blue Devils to their first WPIAL championship since 2012, defeating arch-rival USC, 55-44, March 4 in the finals at the Petersen Events Center, and to the PIAA finals. After losing to Plymouth-Whitmarsh, 60-40, March 26 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Lebo finished the season with a 27-2 record.