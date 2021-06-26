In three seasons, Aislin Malcolm has accomplished just about everything possible in high school girls basketball. She has led Chartiers Valley to three straight WPIAL championships and has played in two PIAA title games, winning one state banner. She also helped the Colts set a district and state record with 64 consecutive victories.
Malcolm has also garnered every accolade imaginable. She capped her junior year with Class 5A Player of the Year honors from the Pennsylvania Sports Writers and earned first-team laurels on the 2021 all-state squad.
A 5-11 guard, Malcolm averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She also cashed in on 65 three-point field goals. For her career, Malcolm already has 1,270 points. A Pitt recruit, she also has made 197 three-pointers.
“Aislin’s a great shooter and a hard worker but more than that she’s a great leader for the team,” said CV coach Tim McConnell. “In the locker room, basketballwise, in practice and off the court, she gets the girls to do the right things.”