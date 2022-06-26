Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.