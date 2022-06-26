Eli Heidenreich did it all for Mt. Lebanon.
As a wide receiver, he caught 54 passes for 1,330 yards and 20 touchdowns. He threw for another score. He rushed for an additional 647 yards and seven more scores.
As a safety, he recorded a team-high 60 tackles. He had four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He added a fumble recovery.
On special teams, he returned 14 punts for 223 yards and another score. He had five kickoff returns for 66 yards.
“Eli’s extremely talented. Explosive,” said Lebo head coach Bob Palko. “His route running, pass-catch and running ability enabled us to do so much. He gave us so many different packages and looks. He allowed us to do special things.”
With Heidenreich, the Blue Devils ripped through the competition on its way to a 15-0 record that included a conference title to go along with a WPIAL banner and first PIAA championship. In Lebo’s win against St. Joe’s Prep, 35-17, in the Class 6A final at Hersheypark Stadium, Heidenreich led the Blue Devils with eight solo and one assisted tackles. He also scored a touchdown.
For his football prowess, Heidenreich gained all-state acclaim to go along with all-conference and Almanac MVP honors.
He also earned a spot in the Big 33 Classic where he helped Pennsylvania defeat Maryland, 28-7. In the all-star contest, Heidenreich grabbed four receptions for a game-high 96 yards. One of his catches was a 10-yard TD strike from from Lebo teammate Joey Daniels.
A day after that victory, Heidenreich helped the Blue Devils win a WPIAL championship in baseball. In a 2-1 triumph, he singled and made two critical catches in left field to preserve the title, Lebo’s fifth in program history but first in 20 years.
Heidenreich, who had a 4.4 GPA goes to the Naval Academy this summer. He will play football for the Midshipmen.