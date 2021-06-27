He could do anything, play any position, run any play, throw any type of block to spring a runner. He doesn’t mind using his 6-2, 210-pound body that way.
That’s what made Corban Hondru, a senior from Peters Township, so valuable.
He has great hands and is a reliable pass catcher from his tight end position. He has a knack for making the big play.
Or the game-winning play.
Just ask Upper St. Clair players who were caught by Hondru’s run with a fake punt that put the nail in the coffin of the Panthers. Just ask Gateway players, who saw him make a great late fourth-quarter touchdown reception in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals for a 20-19 win.
Hondru, who is headed for Miami of Ohio this fall, started 47 straight games at linebacker, earning the job as a freshman. He’s played wide receiver, fullback, tight end, wildcat quarterback, edge rusher, linebacker and punter.
Hondru had 67 tackles on the season and nearly all were of the solo variety. He brought down ball carriers 17 times behind the line of scrimmage and recorded seven sacks, an interception and recovered a fumble to earn first-team all-conference honors. He also caught 15 passes for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
He models his game after Luke Kuechly, who retired from the Carolina Panthers this year after an eight-year NFL career.
Miami of Ohio hopes that Hondru has a similar career.