Numbers seem to be a good way to evaluate Benjamin Jackson, the outstanding running back and three-sport athlete at West Greene. Jackson rushed for 7,102 career yards, the third-most in WPIAL history. As a senior last fall, Jackson became the first WPIAL running back to rush for more than 3,000 yards in a single season when he gained a mind-boggling 3,076 yards and scored 50 touchdowns. He was named the Observer-Reporter’s Football Player of the Year and the Pennsylvania Writers’ Class A Player of the Year. Jackson helped West Greene to its first playoff victory since 1993 when he rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown in a 36-0 thumping of Greensburg Central Catholic.
A 6-1, 215-pounder who played linebacker on defense, Jackson will continue his athletic career at the United States Military Academy.