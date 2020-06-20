Ben Jackson
West Greene’s Ben Jackson, the leading rusher in the WPIAL, wipes the sweat and dirt off his face but the frustration was still there as the Pioneers suffered their first loss of the season Friday at Clairton.

Numbers seem to be a good way to evaluate Benjamin Jackson, the outstanding running back and three-sport athlete at West Greene. Jackson rushed for 7,102 career yards, the third-most in WPIAL history. As a senior last fall, Jackson became the first WPIAL running back to rush for more than 3,000 yards in a single season when he gained a mind-boggling 3,076 yards and scored 50 touchdowns. He was named the Observer-Reporter’s Football Player of the Year and the Pennsylvania Writers’ Class A Player of the Year. Jackson helped West Greene to its first playoff victory since 1993 when he rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown in a 36-0 thumping of Greensburg Central Catholic.

A 6-1, 215-pounder who played linebacker on defense, Jackson will continue his athletic career at the United States Military Academy.

