After stepping in and filling big shoes for a two-year starter last year as a sophomore, Peters Township’s Grace Urban picked up right where she left off during the fall of her junior year.
During the 2022 field hockey season, she made 99 saves. She only permitted 17 goals in leading the Indians to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs before losing to North Allegheny, 1-0.
“Grace is a phenomenal goalie,” said Kelly Meenan, who completed her first year as head coach of the PT field hockey club. “She provides the defense with a lot of confidence and security.”
An all-section and all-WPIAL performer for two seasons, Urban was voted MVP of the team.
In 2021, she totaled 84 saves and led the Indians to the playoffs and a final four appearance in the WPIAL tournament.
Off the field, Urban is involved in the school’s environmental club and serves on its quality board. Last summer, she studied abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark to learn about climate change policy and advocacy.
