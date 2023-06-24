Grace Urban

After stepping in and filling big shoes for a two-year starter last year as a sophomore, Peters Township’s Grace Urban picked up right where she left off during the fall of her junior year.

During the 2022 field hockey season, she made 99 saves. She only permitted 17 goals in leading the Indians to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs before losing to North Allegheny, 1-0.

