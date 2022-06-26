Graduation took a heavy toll on the Peters Township field hockey club that finished as runner-up in the WPIAL in 2020.
Grace Urban, though, came forward and filled a gap in goal. During the 2021 fall campaign, she totaled 84 saves and led the Indians back to the playoffs.
PT lost to Pine-Richland, 2-1, in the WPIAL semifinals. The Rams went on to beat North Allegheny, 3-1, for the championship.
Ironically, Urban and the Indians stopped North Allegheny twice during section action. In addition to recording a 1-0 shutout against the Tigers, Urban has 12 saves in a 3-1 triumph. They were a dozen of the 54 stops she made during section play.
The Indians tied for second place in Section 3A behind the undefeated Rams (12-0). Peters Township finished 8-4 in the section and 10-7 overall.
“Grace stepped in and filled some big shoes when our two-year starting varsity goalkeeper graduated,” said PT coach Melanie Cocco. “Grace is a quiet, yet confident player, who steps up and plays with composure each game.”
Urban capped her sensational sophomore season by earning all-WPIAL recognition.
Off the field, Urban is involved in the school’s environmental club and serves on its quality board. This summer, she is studying abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark to learn about climate change policy and advocacy.