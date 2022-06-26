Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.