Once is never enough for Cassidy King. She prefers to duplicate things, especially in field hockey.
The Peters Township senior was a two-time All-WPIAL first team selection in 2019 and 2020. Additionally, she earned all-section honors.
King also led the Indians to back-to-back WPIAL championship appearances, finishing runner-up to Pine-Richland twice. The Rams shut out the Indians, 3-0, in 2020 and 2-0 in 2019.
A four-year letterwinner, she played on the Indians’ title team as a sophomore. In the 2018 WPIAL final, PT edged the Rams, 2-1. As a freshman, King helped the Indians reach the WPIAL Final Four.
A two-time captain, King accumulated 32 goals and 19 assists in her career.
“Not only is Cassidy a decorated athlete, she also challenges herself academically,” said PT coach Melanie Cocco. “Cassidy is the definition of a leader and role model on and off the field.
Academically, King carried a 4.0 GPA that swelled to 5.3 when weighted because of her AP and honors classes.
King plans to attend Northeastern University and will study chemical engineering.