Ella Menear could have let a shoulder injury this past winter slow her down. Instead, she got in the fast lane to recovery and showed that she is only getting better, capping a record-setting swimming career atop the podium at both the WPIAL and PIAA Championships.

Menear, who recently graduated from Mapletown, one of the smallest schools in the WPIAL, proved that she can compete with, and beat, the best, regardless of school size.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In