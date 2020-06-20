Taylor Weyrich
Buy Now

Taylor Weyrich

 Courtesy M&M Photography

A decorated gymnast, Taylor Weyrich transformed into a champion diver.

In two seasons, the Canonsburg native shattered school records at Seton LaSalle, medaled at district meets and competed in the state championships.

“(Diving) is a very different sport than gymnastics, but it correlates,” explained SLS swim coach Meloni DiPietro-Guthoerl. “Taylor took to diving like, well, a fish to the water.”

In 2020, Weyrich broke her own record (238.67), producing a new score of 245.70 points. During the WPIAL Class AA finals, she secured second place with a 399.05 score for 11 dives. She advanced to the PIAA championships but the state meet was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a junior, Weyrich became the first SLS diver to compete in the WPIAL finals, where she finished fourth. She earned all-state honors with a seventh-place showing at the state finals in 2019.

Weyrich will continue her career at Washington & Jefferson College. She will major in early education.

Almanac Sports Editor

An award-winning journalist, Eleanor Bailey has been employed by Observer Publishing Company since 1982. She is the sports editor at The Almanac and a contributor for the Observer-Reporter.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription