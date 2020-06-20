A decorated gymnast, Taylor Weyrich transformed into a champion diver.
In two seasons, the Canonsburg native shattered school records at Seton LaSalle, medaled at district meets and competed in the state championships.
“(Diving) is a very different sport than gymnastics, but it correlates,” explained SLS swim coach Meloni DiPietro-Guthoerl. “Taylor took to diving like, well, a fish to the water.”
In 2020, Weyrich broke her own record (238.67), producing a new score of 245.70 points. During the WPIAL Class AA finals, she secured second place with a 399.05 score for 11 dives. She advanced to the PIAA championships but the state meet was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a junior, Weyrich became the first SLS diver to compete in the WPIAL finals, where she finished fourth. She earned all-state honors with a seventh-place showing at the state finals in 2019.
Weyrich will continue her career at Washington & Jefferson College. She will major in early education.