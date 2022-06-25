If history is an indication, Addison Burnette of Upper St. Clair should be a WPIAL champion in diving in 2023.
A three-year qualifier, the rising senior finished 10th as a sophomore and fifth as a junior this past winter at the WPIAL Championships held at North Allegheny’s natatorium.
A PIAA qualifier, she also placed 13th with a 343.25 score in the state championship.
Burnette is a seasoned diver on the amateur level. She’s been a multiple winner, representing the St. Clair Country Club in the Western Pennsylvania Country Club championships. She has competed with the Pitt Aquatic Club at Junior Regionals as well as other renowned classics.
Outside the diving well, Burnette volunteers as a buddy for the Miracle League of South Hills and serves as a junior mentor to incoming freshmen. She is a member of the Kids Helping Kids club and spent a week volunteering at Give Kids The World in Orlando, Fla.
Burnette plans to dive in college and is currently talking to coaches from various programs, including Penn State. Burnette, who maintains a 4.27 GPA, plans to pursue a pre-law academic path.