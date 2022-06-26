Once is not enough for Mason Woolensack. When it comes to volleyball, the Bethel Park resident earns multiple accolades at Seton LaSalle.
A two-year starter, the senior captain gained first-team all-section and all-WPIAL acclaim twice in 2021 and 2022. When the all-state squad is announced later this summer, he likely will again make the list. He was on the 2021 all-state squad.
He led the Rebels to three undefeated section titles with a 28-0 record during his playing career. Because the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID pandemic, the Rebels and Woolensack could not add to that total.
In 2022, Woolensack led SLHS to a 15-6 record that included a first-round playoff loss to Mars, 3-2. In his career, Woolensack complied a 54-11 overall record that included a WPIAL championship in 2021.
A high honors graduate, Woolensack will attend Arizona State University in the fall.