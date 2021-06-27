The Peters Township boys volleyball team made history this spring when it captured its first section championship. The Indians finished 12-0 in Section 1 and advanced to the WPIAL playoffs before finishing 15-4 overall.
Brian Sullivan played a key role in the team’s success. A senior, Sullivan set a school record with 25 kills in one match against rival Upper St. Clair. Despite missing three games because of injuries, Sullivan led the Indians in kills with 185. An outside hitter, Sullivan was the team’s best passer, “If not one of the best in the WPIAL,” added PT coach Tyler Fiely of his 2.8 rating on a scale of 3.
“Brian also showed great leadership. Not only did he drive people to practice, he pushed the junior class. He was a steadying force for them and helped them become big producers for our team.”
Sullivan wrapped up his career with all-WPIAL third team honors and all-section first-team recognition. He hopes to play club volleyball for the Nittany Lions while pursuing a management information system degree from Penn State University.